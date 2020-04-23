Boone County resident dies of COVID-19, 10 new cases reported Thursday

Breaking News
Gov. Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order until May 31st, masks required in public
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department is announcing the death of a resident in their 80’s from complications from coronavirus on Thursday, and an additional 10 positive cases in the county.

There are currently 55 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, and 7 deaths.

You can see the total number of coronavirus in your zip code using this map.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 36,934 cases, including 1,688 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

