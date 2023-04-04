BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was Election Day in Illinois, and a referendum in Boone County affected Fire Protection District #2.

Voters were asked to approve buying and operating two fully-staffed ambulances. A “yes” would raise annual taxes to right around $130 a year for a $100,000 house.

It looks like voters gave the county the green light to make the purchase.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 Chief Brian Kunce said that having a dedicated ambulance service to help in times of trouble will be a great thing for the community in many ways, including response times.

With the recent ambulance agreement no longer in place, this will give two vehicles that are committed to serving the taxpayers of the district. It also includes a 24/7 staffed service.

Kunce said this result shows that the community has a great understanding of who helps in times of trouble, and that residents are committed to helping as well.

“This wasn’t a want, it was a need for the community, because we were dealt this last-minute change when the previous ambulance service was sold,” Kunce said. “So, we have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time to get that message out, and now we are going to be able to provide this dedicated service to our community.”

Kunce said that it will take just under a year for District #2 to receive its first ambulance.