BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents’ help to locate a missing girl.

Marina Lehnert, 16, went missing from her Belvidere home sometime after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department.

She is about 5’7″ 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing light grey sweatpants, a green tube top, grey sweatshirt and white shoes.

Any information about her whereabouts should be given to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, (815) 544-2144.