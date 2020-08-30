Boone County students to receive free library cards

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students living in Boone County will receive a helping hand from the Ida Public Library.

All K-12 students can pick up a free, temporary library card starting Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Proof of address and enrollment is required and parents must be present to sign up.

Library cards will be active as long as remote learning is in session.

