Boone County students to receive free library cards

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students living in Boone County will receive a helping hand from the Ida Public Library.
All K-12 students can pick up a free, temporary library card starting Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Proof of address and enrollment is required and parents must be present to sign up.
Library cards will be active as long as remote learning is in session.
