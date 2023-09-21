BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County is expected to choose a new deputy clerk Thursday night.

It comes after the clerk resigned, and the clerk and recorder is on administrative leave.

Julie Bliss is charged with Theft of Government Property and Official Misconduct. She agreed to go on administrative leave earlier this month pending her trial. She is due back in court next month.

Laura Bettis is currently a deputy clerk. She will become Chief Deputy Clerk effective immediately if approved at Thursday night’s board meeting and will remain there until the Clerk and Recorder makes a change.