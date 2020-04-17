Boone County woman dies from COVID-19, 6 new cases announced Friday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Boone County woman in her 60’s has passed away from complications from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday.

There have been 2 deaths so far in Boone County. The first reported was a woman in her 80’s.

The health department also said there were six new cases within the last 24 hours: two residents in their 20’s, two in their 40’s, one in their 60’s, and one in their 70’s.

There are now a total of 26 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.

The IDPH announced an additional 1,842 cases of coronavirus on Friday, and 62 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

