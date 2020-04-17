Boone County woman dies from COVID-19, 6 new cases announced Friday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Boone County woman in her 60’s has passed away from complications from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday.
There have been 2 deaths so far in Boone County. The first reported was a woman in her 80’s.
The health department also said there were six new cases within the last 24 hours: two residents in their 20’s, two in their 40’s, one in their 60’s, and one in their 70’s.
There are now a total of 26 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.
The IDPH announced an additional 1,842 cases of coronavirus on Friday, and 62 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rochelle’s Hormel Foods plant ordered to close after 24 workers contract COVID-19
- Top Box Foods announces home delivery for families in need
- Illinois marijuana dispensaries immune to economic downturn
- Rockford non-profit in need of face masks
- 2 new coronavirus cases in Stephenson County, no visitors allowed at Freeport hospital ER
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!