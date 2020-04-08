Boone County woman in her 80’s dies from COVID-19 complications

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported Wednesday that a woman in her 80’s has died from coronavirus.

The family provided the following statement: “She was a brave soul who will be missed greatly by her family and friends.”

“I am deeply troubled by the news that we’ve lost one of our own: the first COVID-19 related death in Boone County,” says Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator. “Boone County is with this patient’s family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory.”

Boone County currently has a total of 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

