Boone, Ogle counties expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County, one of the counties hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is ramping up efforts to get more vaccines available.

The Boone County Health Department is scheduling more appointments for April 12th and beyond, teaming up with the Illinois National Guard to administer new shipments of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

Those who live or work in Boone County are in Phase 1A, 1B, or are 18-years or older can make an appointment.

The health department said the additional vaccinations were their goal for months, but the resources weren’t available until now.

Health Department Administrator Amanda Mehl said, “We have the capacity to scale up our efforts, our biggest challenge has been having enough vaccines to actually do it right. So, not only are we getting additional vaccine, we’re actually getting some trained workers to come in and help us.”

Appointments are available on a first come, first served basis.

In Ogle County, beginning April 12th, everyone 16-years and older will become eligible for the shot.

Health officials say the appointment link on the health department website will be deactivated today. Those who are already on the wait list will be scheduled for an appointment, but new appointments will be made using a different method which has not been announced yet.