Boone, Rock, Ogle and DeKalb counties announce new COVID-19 cases

(WTVO) — Local health departments announced additional cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

The Boone County Health Department reports four new cases: a person in their 20’s, two people in their 60’s, and one in their 70’s. Boone County has 20 total cases, and 1 death so far.

Rock County is reporting 1 new case on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 63 infections and 1 death.

The Ogle County Health Department says a person in their 50’s has tested positive for the disease. Ogle County has 29 confirmed cases, and 1 death.

DeKalb County is reporting 2 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 44, and one fatality.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, and 125 new deaths.

