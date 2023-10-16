ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested two suspects — a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl — in an investigation into a rash of autho thefts over the weekend.

Police said seven thefts happened between Friday, October 13th, and Sunday, October 15th. There were also three attempted thefts reported, authorities said.

Four of the seven stolen cars were found, one in an alley in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue.

The two teens arrested were suspects in that incident, police said.

The boy was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Criminal Damage to Property.

The girl was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.

The boy was lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center and the girl was released, police said.