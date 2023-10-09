ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at the Orton Keyes housing complex on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Ranger Street.

A Rockford Boys and Girls Club is located at 635 Ranger Street.

Authorities said the juvenile male had received at least two gunshot wounds, but said the injuries were not expected to be fatal. The boy’s age was not given.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while the incident is under investigation.

The Orton Keyes apartments are administered by the Rockford Housing Authority and are located off Kishwaukee Street.

