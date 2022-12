HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The young boy paralyzed after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting continues his physical and emotional recovery.

His mom released a statement on Monday that said Cooper Roberts, 8, desperately wants to walk again. Their French Bulldog has become instrumental, helping both Cooper and his twin brother Luke throughout this journey, she said.

She went on to thank the community and everyone around the world for the care and support her family has received.