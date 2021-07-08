Boy Scouts to close Stockton camp to settle national sex abuse lawsuit

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2013 file photo, shows a close up detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. The committee representing child sex abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case has agreed to the extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils and sponsoring organizations. In return for the extension, the BSA and local councils must provide the committee with information about local troop rosters that can help victims validate their claims, according to a court filing submitted Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boy Scouts of America have voted to sell Stockton’s Canyon Camp in order to pay a national sexual abuse settlement.

The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse.

Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers last week outlining a restructuring support agreement with attorneys representing abuse victims.

The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, moving to halt hundreds of lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

The Council Executive Committee voted to commit Canyon Camp to the bankruptcy settlement on July 6th.

The executive board of the Blackhawk Area Council will meet on August 19th to decide if the resolution should be upheld.

Dan Dick, the Vice President of Outdoor Adventures (Lena, IL), said, “I am extremely disappointed. We have an obligation to the national organization to do our part, but not like this.”

Canyon Camp, 4856 E Townsend Rd, has been used by the Boy Scouts since 1936.

Canyon Camp Alumni have started a petition to encourage the Blackhawk Area Council to save the camp.