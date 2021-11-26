Boyfriend of missing Wisconsin woman, Melissa Trumpy, arrested in Stephenson County

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Derek Hammer, 35, the boyfriend of Melissa Trumpy, a missing Wisconsin woman whose abandoned car was found in Stephenson County, has been arrested.

According to the Stephenson County Jail, Hammer was arrested Friday on charges of cannabis possession in connection with a 2019 case, and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Eyewitness News reached out to Hammer’s attorney, Audrey Anderson, with Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, who said, “There is nothing that I can say about his arrest today.”

No one has seen the 37-year-old Trump since October 26, when she headed to Hammer’s house in Shannon. Trumpy’s car was found abandoned in Stephenson County the next day.

Just more than a month before Trumpy was last seen, Hammer was charged with Domestic Abuse. His arrest on that charge came after Trumpy’s son told his teacher he saw Hammer hit Trumpy and pull a gun on her.

“He went the next day and told his teacher that he witnessed his mother being struck in the face by Derek Hammer,” said Ben Affrunti, father of Trumpy’s kids.

Trumpy’s family and friends believe Hammer knows where she is.

Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said he can not confirm or deny if Hammer is a person of interest in Trumpy’s disappearance.

The FBI and Illinois State Police are assisting on the case. Trumpy’s family said they are still searching for her, focusing where her car was found, on Bolton Road in rural Freeport.