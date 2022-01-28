Boylan grad Sharon Sachs to star in ‘Wicked’ on Broadway

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 04: Actress Sharon Sachs attends the after party for the premiere of Relativity Media’s “Judy Moody And The NOT Bummer Summer” held at ArcLight Hollywood on June 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Boylan graduate Sharon Sachs is set to star as Madame Morrible in Broadway’s “Wicked,” beginning on February 14th.

Sachs will take over for current cast member Alexandra Billings, according to Broadway.

Sachs graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School in 1980. She also starred in the film “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” in 2011, and has been featured in “Home Alone 3,” “Dexter,” and “My Name is Earl.”

Another Boylan graduate, Emily Rogers, is also in the “Wicked” ensemble. The original director, Joe Mantello, also graduated from Boylan.

All three are alumni of Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre.