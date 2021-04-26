Boylan High School alum celebrates Oscar win for his work on Netflix’s ‘Mank’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People in Rockford had an extra reason to celebrate during last night’s Oscars award show.

When the Netflix film Mank took home an award for Best Production Design, Boylan High School Graduate Dan Webster was a big part of that.

Dan was Supervising Art Director on Mank. He has a long Hollywood history, going all the way back to the early 80s.

He’s worked on 5 Oscar-nominated films including The Abyss, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Life of Pi. But Dan got his start at Rockford’s Starlight Theatre. His first big set design was Starlight’s West Side Story back in 1979.

Jodi Benson, the voice of the Little Mermaid and Barbie in the Toy Story films, also a Boylan grad, played Maria in that West Side Story production.