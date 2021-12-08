Boylan High School honors Hispanic culture with heritage exhibition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — High school art students showcased their skills while paying tribute to other cultures.

Boylan Catholic High School’s Wahl Library is now home to “The Hispanic Heritage Exhibition.”

Students have been creating pieces dedicated to famous Hispanic Americans this year. Artists researched their person of focus, then used various mediums to illustrate subject’s stories.

Boylan art teachers also brought in guest speakers to help students connect to the lesson.

“It’s kind of become a tradition to be able to incorporate artists and different people, and different cultures, within our curriculum to really give our students a better, and broader, understanding of different cultures that might be of their own, or different than their own,” said Claire Strominger, an art teacher at Boylan Catholic High School.

The art project was unveiled on Monday, celebrated by some as “Lady of Guadalupe’s Feast Day.”