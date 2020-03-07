Boylan senior edges closer to claiming national scholarship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Boylan High School senior Ben Thomas has been named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship.

The program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in college.

Thomas joins 15,000 other students vying for 7,600 college scholarships.

Thomas is also a member of the National Honor Society, sits on the Student Council, and is captain of his club lacrosse team.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

