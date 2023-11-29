ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kilburn Avenue Boys and Girls Club will now be known as the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford-Stenstrom Unit, in an effort to recognize the generosity and commitment of Bobby and Melissa Stenstrom.

The upgraded building now features $2 million in renovations, including a new heating and air conditioning system. The facility was originally built in 1958 and was in need of repair.

“When our kids, my grandkids learn, it’s in a comfortable safe environment. Before we just had tables folding chairs, metal chairs. Now, when we look at the academic rooms, they’re just like a classroom. There’s individual areas, areas where there’s soft furniture. and we’re very excited that has taken place,” said president Chip Stoner.

The renovations were possible after the Boys and Girls Club was selected as a community partner by utility ComEd, through Rockford’s designation as a Community of the Future.