Boys & Girls Club of Rockford announces Black History Month art winners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford were rewarded for their talents in the second annual Black History Month art contest.

Kids showed off their works on Tuesday that highlighted people seen as influential African Americans.

The first place winner was awarded $250 with $150 and $100 for 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

The top 10 were hung in Rockford’s U.S. Cellular Store at 6150 East State Street where over 370 customers voted for a winner last month.

Melissa Hollister ,the US Cellular store manager in Rockford, explained why they loved sponsoring the event.

“The youth is obviously our tomorrow. And for them to be able to have something available to them to have that creativity to show what they’re capable of. And maybe in an art form that’s not something that is done on the regular. It allows them to really be creative,” Hollister said.

Organizers say the top two pieces of art were only separated by 14 votes. Jakayla Cesar walked away with the top prize.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

