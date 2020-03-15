BREAKING: COVID-19 case confirmed in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — During Governor Pritzker’s daily press briefing Sunday afternoon, The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed a positive case of coronavirus in the Stateline.

Officials announced 29 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Illinois. Five additional counties are now reporting cases – Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.

Governor Pritzker also announced that all bars and restaurants will be forced to shut down until the end of March. Drive-thru and curbside options will still be available.

The announcement comes after The Sun Times reported that the governor was strongly considering shutting down all bars and restaurants in the state.

