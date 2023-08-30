CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rivets alum will get his chance at an encore performance.

According to Ryan Herrera of CHGO Sports, Jordan Wicks will pitch for the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Wicks, who became the first former Rivet to play in a major league game, debuted last week in a dominant performance, striking out 9 batters over 5 innings.

The left-handed pitcher won 2 games for the Rivets in 2020 and was a first-round draft pick by the Cubs out of Kansas State.

Wicks will pitch the first game of a doubleheader on Friday in Cincinnati, scheduled for 12:10 p.m.