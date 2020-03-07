BREAKING: Patients tested for Coronavirus in Rockford

UPDATE: Health officials also issued the following statement around 4 p.m on Saturday:

The Winnebago County Health Department is confirming that a resident was transported this morning via EMS to a local hospital to be evaluated and tested for COVID-19. Test results are pending at the Illinois Department of Public Health lab. Healthcare providers in collaboration with the health department have been evaluating and testing individuals based on symptom and exposure risk. When there is a confirmed case, that information will be shared with the community by the Winnebago County Health Department.”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials have confirmed Rockford residents are being tested for possible COVID-19.

The Winnebago County Health Department released a statement Saturday afternoon that said in part:

We understand that this is concerning to the community but want to assure that the necessary precautions are being taken by the healthcare professionals and first responders who care for these individuals. We also ask the community to understand that individuals who are being evaluated and monitored need to have their privacy protected and our compassion and concern. These are difficult times for all.”

Officials say they are currently monitoring the patients until they have been cleared by the health department. None of the patients have been confirmed with the virus.

They say they do expect in the future to have confirmed cases associated with community transmission or spread in the disease.

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV

