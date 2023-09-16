ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old South Beloit man has been arrested in connection with a Friday night shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Jose M. Sandovaltenorio was arrested and charged with child endangerment resulting in death and possession of a firearm without a FOID.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Townline Avenue by sheriff’s deputies around 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Sandovaltenorio was booked in the Winnebago County Jail, where he is currently held without bond.