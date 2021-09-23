Rockford Police officer charged with child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford Police officer has reportedly been charged with child pornography.

Joshua Grover, 45, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Rockford Police Department. He was promoted to Detective in 2017. He has reportedly been charged with three counts of Child Pornography/Possession of Photos of a Child Under 13.

Grover’s promotion in 2017. Photo: Rockford Police Department

Grover was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Thursday. His next court date is September 24.

“It is outrageous that we have another officer charged with a criminal offense, in particular for such an egregious crime against children,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “As a community, we are working diligently to end violence against women and children, and learning that someone within our ranks is alleged to have engaged in this behavior is heart wrenching. If found guilty, I hope he is held accountable to the fullest extent allowed by law.”

This story is developing.