Breast cancer awareness becomes life mission for Rockford survivor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and breast cancer survivor Melissa Stucky says she knows what it’s like to be affected by the disease.

“I was getting out of the shower one morning and I noticed a change with one of my breasts and I thought, ‘Well, that wasn’t there the day before. That’s something new.’ I got in to my doctor and after a week of mammograms and biopsies, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Stucky said that she made it her life’s mission to bring light to breast cancer, a disease that more than 262,000 women in the U.S. suffer from each year.

“My mission, through having breast cancer, is just to bring awareness. Breast cancer can affect anybody, at any age. That’s my mission, to bring awareness to that fact, especially during breast cancer awareness month,” she said.

Stucky said she wants to continue to inspire people, to let them know they aren’t alone going through the process.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

