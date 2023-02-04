ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Breweries were showing off their products on Saturday for a fun afternoon of specialty craft beers.

‘815 Ale Fest’ was held all afternoon at The Tebala Event Center, a new location for this year. There were over 20 breweries to sample.

Organizers said that it was great to see all of the different varieties to taste.

“People like to show off what they’re brewing and what they’re doing. They’ve got special pours,” said Katy Chadwick, events manager of Ale Fest. “Some people have specific craft beers just for today, so it’s kind of cool that some of the things you’re tasting here today are just for Ale Fest.”

This year marked the 5th Annual “815 Ale Fest.”