Brewington Oaks Apartments closer to being demolished

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford apartment complex that once housed area senior citizens will be torn down. The demo will cost roughly $1.5 million.

The Rockford Housing Authority prepares for Brewington Oaks Apartments’ upcoming demolition.

Monday, workers were expected to set up secure safety fencing surrounding the apartments.

Last month, the board voted to tear down the two buildings on Seminary Street. The Rockford Housing Authority says the buildings were used for nearly 50 years, calling them on the brink of infrastructure failure.

They first announced the intention to demolish the property in 2018. At the time, occupancy was at 42% and 90 of the 418 units were deemed uninhabitable.

One man who lives across the street from Brewington Oaks says things have changed since the last time he was inside the building.

“When they were living in it, it was livable, it was in good condition per course. But there’s so much stuff in there that’s below city code that it’s just too costly to remodel it,” said Craig Moritz.

The housing authority says the first step will be a soft demo starting inside–where the crew will take down all the artifacts RHA wants to preserve.

We still have not heard what the future plans are for the space.