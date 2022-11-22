(WTVO) — Thanksgiving can be a struggle for people with eating disorders.

A local therapist said that the amount of food on the table can be triggering. He said that residents should take the next couple of days to prepare themselves before they arrive at a Thanksgiving meal.

“If you’re someone who struggles with an eating disorder, you may want to do practice runs up and to the event of setting appropriate portion control and taking your time with eating,” said Alex Gonzalez, therapist at Releve Counseling. “Maybe something you need to look into and not getting overwhelmed, or if you do get overwhelmed, ‘What do I do?’”

Therapists recommend setting boundaries and to remember that it is okay to tell people no, even family.