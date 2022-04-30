(WTVO) — An incredible discovery was made in Georgia when 19 cannons from the American Revolutionary War were found at the bottom of a river.

Crews accidentally dug up the mud and rust-encrusted cannons when they were dredging the Savannah River. Archeologists initially thought that they belonged to a Confederate ship that sank during the Civil War.

Further research determined that the cannons are actually a century older and likely belonged to a British ship that sank during the buildup of the Revolutionary War.

Officials with the U.S. and British governments, as well as the State of Georgia, are working together on an agreement to preserve the guns before putting them on display.