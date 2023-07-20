ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Frank Wright II performed on Broadway for decades, working on shows such as Miss Saigon and The Lion King. Now, he hopes to work with kids as a school bus driver in Rockford.

“For me, to be able to bring this back to the city of Rockford, this experience, this passion that I have, hopefully, [I can] touch somebody with it, even as a bus driver,” he said Thursday at a Rockford Public Schools hiring event.

“When you meet those kids, first thing in the morning, that energy that you bring to them is definitely something positive for them,” he added.

The school district is hiring more than 100 full-and-part time positions, in administrative support, nutrition services, information technology, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and student support positions.

“Over at Transportation, we have had a couple of people [apply],” said RPS District Director of Transportation Kenneth McNeal.

Some positions come with a $3,000 sign-on bonus. Schools across Illinois are struggling to hire teachers, and finding it hard to keep teachers in the profession once they get in the classroom, according to a March survey.

According to a survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS), 30% of teacher positions went unfilled or went to a less-than-qualified hire, the State Journal-Register reported.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, more than 5,300 positions went unfilled in 2022.

The Illinois Educator Shortage Survey revealed the shortages due to multiple factors, including unrealistic expectations on educators and schools; unsafe work environments; years of deprofessionalizing the field through inadequate pay; and unstable retirement benefits.

To address the shortage, Gov. JB Pritzker also signed four bills into law in April 2022, one of which allows teaching students with at least 90 credit hours to be licensed as substitute teachers.

For Arlisha Foote, the idea of helping her community and the students she’ll see each day is motivation to apply.

“Why do it for the money? You can do it for something that you love to do, and working with kids is something that I love to do,” she said. “So, yeah, it’s ‘yee haw!’ for a bonus, but it’s more of a ‘yee haw’ for ‘I’m (going) to start working with kids.'”

Both Foote and Wright encourage other job seekers to explore what the school district is offering.

“Who knows what may happen when you come out here and fill out an application,” Wright said. “Talk to somebody and see if they can place you here, with the school district.”

Rockford Public Schools will hold another hiring event on August 10th at the administration building, located at 501 7th Street. All applicants must be over 20 years old and have completed high school or GED equivalent.