NEW YORK (WTVO) — “Some Like It Hot,” a Broadway musical co-produced by Rockford native Robert Greenblatt, waltzed away Tuesday with a leading 13 Tony Award nominations.

An adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe, the show follows two musician friends who disguise themselves as women and join an all-girl band to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit.

The new version features themes of race and transgender identity, with a performance by “J. Harrison Ghee, the nonbinary performer reimagining the role of Jerry/Daphne played on film by Lemmon,” according to The New York Times.

Three shows tied with nine nominations each: “& Juliet,” which reimagines “Romeo and Juliet” and adds some of the biggest pop hits of the past few decades, “New York, New York,” which combined two generations of Broadway royalty in John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and “Shucked,” a surprise lightweight musical comedy studded with corn puns.

According to Variety, Greenblatt was a co-producer.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-To-Consumer, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Greenblatt, who attended Boylan Catholic High, started his career with FOX Broadcasting and helped develop shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, The X-Files, and Party of Five before moving over to Showtime, where he oversaw the development of shows such as Dexter, Californication and Weeds.

Also a theatrical producer, Greenblatt produced the musical stage version of 9 to 5 and the upcoming televised musical, “Annie Live!”

As head of NBC Entertainment, Greenblatt shepherded shows such as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, The Black List, This is Us and The Voice.

Greenblatt became head of WarnerMedia Entertainment in 2019 and oversaw the launch of the streaming service HBO Max before being let go when the company restructured in August 2020.

In March, it was announced that Greenblatt was teaming up with Steven Spielberg to bring the TV show “Smash” to Broadway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.