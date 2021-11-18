Broken lights at Rockford school crosswalk have parents fearing for children’s safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Parents at a Rockford school say they’re worried for their children’s safety, due to broken crosswalk lights.

Denise Albright was almost hit by a speeding driver while picking up her grandchild at Froberg Elementary, at 4555 20th Street, on Thursday.

“I was walking through the crosswalk, me and the guard, and this white truck just started flying,” Albright said. “And he had to be doing at least 50 mph. He would have hit us if [the crossing guard] wouldn’t have [blown her whistle] and screamed.”

She says the crosswalk warning light, meant to keep kids safe going to and from the school, isn’t working.

Both safety lights, on either side of the school, are broken, leaving just a crossing guard and some traffic cones to slow drivers down.

Souy Detwiler says she doesn’t feel safe picking up her two children.

“Cars do speed on this road, even on school days, for pick up and drop off,” she said. “I just think we need patrols out here, or a cop during pick up and drop off, for everyone’s safety.”

Both Rockford Public Schools and the City of Rockford say they’re aware of the issue, with the City responsible to fix them.

The City responded to an inquiry, saying “We have identified the issue and are working to get it repaired today.”