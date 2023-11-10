ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, students of Brookview Elementary, at 1750 Madron Road, attended a Veterans Day assembly to learn about the significance of the holiday.

Family members of students and staff who served or are serving in the armed forces were honored, along with local non-profit, VetsRoll.

Students recently helped raise a penny drive to raise money for the VetsRoll group, which takes veterans to Washington D.C. each year.

The school was able to raise $1,100.

Members of VetsRoll say they’re proud that the next generation is learning about the importance of thanking those who guarantee their freedoms.

VetsRoll president and co-founder Mark Finnegan said, “It’s so important right now with all the divides in this country, politically and the other issues we have going on, to see that these children are learning at a young age that we’re all Americans and we’re all under one flag and that’s the really important thing. They learn now and they can carry that with them for the rest of their lives.”

VetsRoll will use the money to take a veteran to Washington D.C. in May.