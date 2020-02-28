Brothers with chronic illness drafted to join Beloit College baseball team

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Two Janesville boys will become part of the Beloit College baseball team thanks to the efforts of the national group “Team Impact.”

The non-profit organization, along with Beloit College, held a draft day ceremony for Jacob and Logan Slack, both of whom suffer from mitochondrial disorder, which affects their muscles.

The boys signed a letter of intent to play for the Buccaneers.

Team Impact helps children facing serious and chronic illnesses.

Mother Andrea Slack says the boys are already settling in with their fellow teammates.

“They treat them like they’re younger brothers, in a way,” she said. “The coach is really awesome with them, too. They like to make them feel like they’re part of the team, part of the family.”

Beloit’s baseball coach says the boys have been at some of the teams practices and participated in some of the drills.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

