CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — “The Boss” is making a stop at the “Friendly Confines.”

Bruce Springsteen has extended this year’s concert tour and added a date at Wrigley Field this summer, the first time he has played there since 2012.

He and “The E Street Band” will play the ballpark on Wednesday, August 9. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.