DEFOREST, Wis. (WTVO) — Buc-ee’s, one of the largest travel center chains in the U.S., has plans to open its first store in the northern United States — in Wisconsin.

On February 23rd, Buc-ee’s real estate director, Stan Beard, announced the Texas-based company was “just now spreading the love into the rest of the world,” and unveiled plans for a 74,000 square-foot store with 120 gas pumps and 20 electric vehicle chargers, according to the DeForest Times-Tribune.

Buc-ee’s offers food items such as brisket, breakfast sandwiches, fresh fruit, and Beaver-Nuggets.

DeForest is located just north of Madison and is on the I-90 route to Wisconsin Dells, something Beard said factored into the company’s choice of location.

“We end up being on the route to or from somewhere,” Beard said

The location would employ 200 people at the rest stop, according to Beard.

Buc-ee’s has developed a reputation for its pristine restrooms and endless selection of snacks, drinks and novelty items,” according to the Austin Journal.

The DeForest Village Board will review a proposition from the company to take over a former Flying J truck stop and annex property directly south on Hwy V.

If approved, the Planning and Zoning Commission will need to authorize improvements to the I-30/I-90/I-94 exit ramps and other access routes.

Buc-ees currently has 43 stores operating in Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Kentucky.