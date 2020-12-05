Building trades organization opposes closure of Byron nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council announced its opposition to the closure of the Byron Generating Station on Friday.

The station’s closure, which was announced in August, is set to happen in September 2021.

Labor leaders, community members, and a bipartisan group of Illinois legislators have all spoken out to help save the nuclear plant.

The closure would mean hundreds of millions of dollars of lost revenue in the region.

