JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — A bull elk, who has been tracked for hundreds of miles across Wisconsin in his search for a mate, was struck and killed by a semi in Illinois on Tuesday.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, the elk was four years old and part of a herd originating in Black River Falls.

The elk’s movements have been tracked by trail cameras and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The WDNR’s online wildlife reporting database began getting reports of the elk being spotted near Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids in September and was spotted running on a street in McFarland in November.

Recently, the elk moved from the Madison area southward and entered Illinois.

On Tuesday, he was hit by a semi near Joliet, near the intersection of I-80 and I-55, after a trek over about 290 miles.

“He traveled many, many miles, and perhaps we figured that this would be the demise of this particular elk, just by the frequency of him traveling roadways and especially major roadways,” said WDNR biologist Christina Kizewski.

“He’s kind of a wild bull looking for a mate, so he obviously attempted a lot of different areas and was searching for a new one,” Kizewski said.

Elk are a native to Wisconsin but were hunted to extinction in the 1880s. They were reintroduced to the state in 1995. The state population is currently estimated at 550.