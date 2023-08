BARRINGTON HILLS, (WTVO) — A stray bull got loose in the Chicago Suburbs on Friday, leading to a citywide search for the bovine.

The bull was last seen in the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road, according to the Barrington Hills Police Department as reported by WFLD.

Police told residents to not approach the bull if they spot it. They should instead contact the Barrington Hills Police Department, (847) 551-3006.

How the bull escaped was not known at the time of this writing.