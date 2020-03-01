Bullet hits Janesville home nearly hitting resident, police investigate

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 900 block of Bedford Drive on Sunday around 1 p.m.

When the officers arrived on scene, they were told a house had hit struck with gunfire. The homeowner was in one of the rooms when the bullet traveled through the wall and nearly struck her.

The bullet was recovered and appeared to be from a large caliber rife, investigators say. An evidence technician determined that the bullet came from northeast of the Janesville city limits and could have traveled several miles.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Investigators will be doing further analysis of the bullet and scene to assist in locating the person who shot the round.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 755-3100.

