BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout after three men, disguised as Beloit utility workers, stole from a home while the residents were there.

According to Beloit Police, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, two Hispanic men claiming to be from the city’s water department, knocked on the door of a home in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.

The victims told police that the men were wearing bright yellow longsleeved shirts, lanyards with an ID badge, and bandanas.

The men told the occupants that there was an issue with their water heater that needed to be tested. While the two men distracted the homeowner, a third entered the house and stole items from the residence, police said.

Police are warning the public that City of Beloit employees do not work after hours, have official City of Beloit identification, and drive labeled City of Beloit vehicles.