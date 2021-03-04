Burglars target elderly Beloit woman, snuck in while she was home

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman says she’s shaken after a group of thieves entered her home while she was there. One distracted her while the other snuck in and robbed her.

“I just can’t believe someone would do that, right in the daytime, and walk into your house,” said the 94-year-old woman, who asked to remain unidentified.

She said she answered the door when her doorbell rang.

“When I went to the door, he just opened the door and walked in,” she said. The thief was wearing a reflective yellow jacket, the type worn by utility workers, and said he was doing some work for her neighbors.

While he distracted her, his three accomplices snuck into the house while her back was turned.

“They pulled everything out of the safe and they threw it all over the floor,” she said.

The thieves took cash and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from her safe.

Beloit Police shared the video on Tuesday as a warning to others.

“They’re pretty much professionals,” said Cpt. Daniel Molland, of the Beloit Police Department. “They go from state to state. They will typically target elderly people or people they can really build a trust with, looking like someone legitimate.”

The woman said she hopes police find the men responsible.

“Oh, it breaks your heart. I’m just real sad about the jewelry. Like I said, money you can replace, but a lot of the jewelry was a lot of sentimental things. A couple of them were gifts, like my wedding ring and engagement ring,” she said.