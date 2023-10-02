ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retailer Burlington, formerly the Burlington Coat Factory, announced Monday that it would be leaving its current Rockford location, at 6260 E. State Street.

Located in the State Street Market, Burlington offers menswear, ladies apparel and accessories, footwear, children’s clothing, baby clothes, home decor, and pet toys.

The new store will open in the former Dicks Sporting Goods store, at 6380 E. State Street, also in the State Street Market, between Dollar Tree and Schnucks.

The New Jersey-based retailer operated 939 stores nationwide.