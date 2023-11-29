ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Josh Matthews, the Burpee Museum’s director of paleontology, has been featured in a new video with YouTuber Mr. Beast.

Mr. Beast joined forces with Matthews as part of his “$1 vs $10,000,000 Job!” video, which saw the world-famous influencer taking on jobs with escalating pay scales.

In the segment, the pair are seen working at a site in Utah to excavate a 5-foot-long femur from a Diplodocus, a long-necked dinosaur that roamed the Earth 145 million years ago.

Matthews has been working with the Burpee Museum since 2007, exploring dinosaur beds in North America, uncovering over 1,000 bones from 20 dinosaurs.

The femur the pair unearthed has been named “Mr. Beast” and is on display at the Burpee Museum of Natural History, at 737 N Main Street.

Matthews will be part of the museum’s upcoming PaleoFest on March 1-3, 2024.