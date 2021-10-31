Burpee Museum serves up science and candy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum invited residents to come and learn about science while getting some sweet treats.

The Burpee Museum of Natural History, 737 N Main St, welcomed trick-or-treaters, offering candy and interactive booths where kids could make crafts. There was even a table set up to dissect a cow’s eye.

Organizers said that they are trying to inspire people to get involved in science.

“My favorite booth that we have today would have to be the cow eye dissection. It is so cool, it is so interesting,” said Alex Merry. the Visitor Experience Manager at the Burpee Museum. “So many people are interested in the dissections more than usual.”

The museum has more events coming up.