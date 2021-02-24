Burpee Museum to be closed until April due to ‘extensive damage’ from flooding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local attraction sets a date for its re-open after part of its facility flooded.

Burpee Museum will be closed until April 9th. Museum administrators say damage is more extensive than originally thought.

Flooding was caused after a pipe burst from freezing temperatures.

The museum flooded just three days before it was set to re-open earlier this month. Parts of the building had up to a foot and a half of water.

If you’d like to help the museum with repairs, click here to donate.

