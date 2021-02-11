Burst water pipe floods Rockford’s Burpee Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On the day it was to celebrate its reopening after being closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions, Burpee Museum of Natural History had to contend with flooding from a burst water pipe.

Up to a foot and a half of water flooded the lobby, gift shop, visitor services center and several museum collections after frigid temperatures caused a pipe to burst.

Rockford firefighters helped get the flooding under control.

Museum staff say it has been a community effort to save priceless items in the collection.

The Burpee Museum of Natural History is home to “Jane” the dinosaur, and is located at 737 N Main St.