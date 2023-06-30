MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With bus driver shortages plaguing schools throughout Illinois, one local school district is trying to get a head-start on hiring.

Harlem School District hosted get-familiar event for potential drivers on Friday, hoping to drum up interest for the open positions.

“The buses are big, or they’re kind of intimidating,” said Don West, director of transportation for the district. “So [potential applicants] can come out and get in one, drive one, see if it makes them feel more comfortable, and then hopefully get some people on board.”

The district needs 80 bus drivers to cover all routes, and West says filling all the positions requires members of the community to step up.

“We can’t do it without you, we really can’t,” said West. “We can’t get your kids to school without someone stepping up and coming in and becoming a bus driver.”

David Russell is one local resident who is stepping up. A recent retiree, Russell says he was drawn to a part-time job for some extra cash, and used the event to get a feel for bus driving.

“I’ve driven the large trucks before, but a bus is a little bit different than driving a truck,” said Russell. “Just concentrating on your mirror driving, not hitting any cones, making sure which way you go, right or left and back up through, watch your mirrors and you’re good to go.”

West says the positions offers attractive benefits.

“We pay by the day, it’s like $70 a day for 4 hours. Then they get full benefits, so it’s a part time job with full time benefits.”

Drivers are required to have a class B commercial drivers license, the district will assist in obtaining one and provide 4 to 6 weeks of training.

The event drew 15 people interested, and 9 are set to interview. The district plans to have another event closer to the school year.