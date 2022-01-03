Bus driver shortage makes Beloit’s winter break longer

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A shortage of bus drivers made winter break at least a day longer for students in Beloit.

The Beloit School District cancelled classes on Monday. District leaders said that the move was necessary because of staffing issues with the company that provides its bus drivers. They cited COVID-19 protocols as the main cause of the shortage.

The district announced that school will be back in session on Tuesday, though transportation issues may persist for the rest of the week. Parents will be contacted directly for any changes to routes or pick-up times.